DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match takes place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 24, Monday. The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions.

After moving to Lucknow Super Giants, Rishabh Pant as captain will face his previous franchise Delhi Capitals in his first assignment. Pant will be motivated to do well against his old franchise for which Axar Patel is now in charge. Meanwhile, we have drafted the DC vs LSG Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant (LSG) and Nicholas Pooran (LSG).

Batters: Faf du Plessis (DC), David Miller (LSG), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Tristan Stubbs (DC) and Jake Fraser-McGruk (DC).

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (DC) and Aidein Markram (LSG).

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav (DC) and Mitchell Starc (DC).

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Axar Patel (c), Aidein Markram (vc).

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rishabh Pant (LSG), Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Faf du Plessis (DC), David Miller (LSG), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Jake Fraser-McGruk (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Aidein Markram (LSG), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) and Mitchell Starc (DC).

