Washington Sundar was one of the key cricketers for Team India during the India vs England five-match Test series. Sundar came into the squad in the second match and since then, he has contributed with his all-round performance. Sundar's biggest impact came in the fourth and fifth Test match. England came agonisingly close to victory in both game and both times, India just edged past and Sundar had a big contribution in it. In the fourth Test match, he scored a hundred and helped India draw the match and in the final Test of the series, his half-century in the second innings made sure India had enough runs to defend. Team India Dressing Room Behind the Scenes Video: Watch Ravindra Jadeja Hand Washington Sundar Impact Player of the Series Medal Following IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Washington Sundar made his India debut back in 2017, just in the age of 18. He featured for Team India in an ODI game against Sri Lanka. But his career's breakthrough came in 2020-21 when he shined with the bat in the iconic Gabba Test match in Australia and helped India secure a memorable victory. Despite that, his Test career didn't take off the way it was expected. The India vs England 2025 Test series has more or less proved that Sundar is here to stay and with Ravichandran Ashwin now retired, it makes him a prime candiate to feature in home games as well. Sundar's career will only go onwards and upwards from here but his life was not always like this. Fans can know a shocking fact about Sundar's life here. Varun Aaron Heaps Praise on Washington Sundar After His Half-Century Against England, Says ‘The Moment You Give a Player Security This Is What You Get’.

Did You Know Washington Sundar is Deaf in One Ear?

Indian cricketer Washington Sundar is deaf in one ear and he cannot listen properly through it. He has the problem of not being able to listen through one ear from his childhood. When Sundar was 4-5 years old, he started to face this problem and told his parents about it. But despite several attempts of treatment, there was no improvement and eventually he lost the ability to hear through that ear. He faced a lot of difficulties with it as he grew up to be a cricketer but he won over all his obstacles and emerged as a successful cricketer despite of his condition. Now he is a regular for Team India and has won the impact player of the series award during the India vs England series, which surely will give inspiration to a lot.

