Washington Sundar played a key role for India in the series against England ever since coming in front the second Test at Edgbaston. He has scored some very crucial runs down the order and at the same time took some important wickets with the ball too. His century at Old Trafford and the half-century in the second innings at Oval helped India saved the former and win the last Test at Oval, ultimately leveling the series 2-2. Due to his performance, Sundar was awarded the impact player of the series and Ravindra Jadeja handed him the medal. Jadeja also hugged him. BCCI shared the heart-warming video in the Team India dressing room behind the scenes. Team India Dressing Room Behind the Scenes Video: Watch Gautam Gambhir Address Shubman Gill and Co After They Leveled IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series.

Team India Dressing Room Behind the Scenes Video

𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦 | 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 What happened in the #TeamIndia dressing room right after a memorable win at Kennington Oval 😊 🤔 Watch 🎥 🔽 #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/1qEZWSZmK2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2025

