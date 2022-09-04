It is time for yet another India vs Pakistan cricket match! The two rivals do not meet in a bilateral series and thus any contest at a multinational event catches massive eyeballs. The broadcasters thrive on India vs Pakistan cricket matches and thus it becomes a highlight of any tournament. India vs Pakistan is happening once again in the Asia Cup 2022 and this time in the Super 4 round. This is the second India vs Pakistan meeting inside a week, earlier India won that match. Meanwhile, fans are waiting in anticipation to watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4. With the popularity of OTT (over-the-top) platforms, fans now enjoy the live streaming of cricket matches on the go. Gone are the days when fans would rely only on live TV telecast of a cricket match. If you are looking to watch the live streaming online of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 cricket match on your mobile or laptop and are looking to buy Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans then continue reading. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar and PTV Sports: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs PAK With Match Timing in IST.

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Asia Cup 2022 and thus will provide the live telecast and live streaming online of IND vs PAK T20 match. To watch the live streaming online of IND vs PAK Super 4 match on Disney+ Hotstar you need to have a subscription plan and there is no way to watch IND vs PAK free streaming online. Below you can check the available Disney+ Hotstar plans to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 live streaming online on mobile app or official website.

Disney+ Hotstar Plans for Live Cricket Streaming Online of IND vs PAK

Plan Price Validity Device Log ins Ads Free 149 3 Months Mobile only 1 No 299 1 Month Mobile, TV or Laptop 4 Yes 499 1 Year Mobile only 1 No 899 1 Year Mobile, TV or Laptop 2 No 1499 1 Year Mobile, TV or Laptop 4 Yes

India and Pakistan are likely to meet again in a week's time provided both qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are the other two teams in the Super 4 round and both India and Pakistan will have to pass their challenge to make IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 final happen!

