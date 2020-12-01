Navdeep Saini didn’t had a great outing Australia so far as he scalped just one wicket in the first two ODIs. Moreover, his economy rate is also well over nine. Apart from his dismal bowling performances, however, his batting record has been the talking point in the cricket fraternity. Currently, the speedster has a staggering ODI average of 92. Although Saini has shown his batting prowess, his stellar average isn’t because of his consistent performances but the fact that he has been dismissed only once in his ODI career. His amusing record ignited a lot of memes and jokes on social media. AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs India 3rd ODI 2020.

For the unversed, a batting average is the division of number of runs by the number of dismissals. In four innings so far, the 28-year-old scored 92 runs but was dismissed only once. He remained not out in the other three outings. Hence, his batting average will advance over 100 if he manages to score more than eight runs in the third ODI but without being dismissed. If this happens, he'll surpass Australian great Sir Don Bradman who finished his Test career at an average of 99.94. The fact inspired creative netizens to flood Twitter with hilarious posts. Have a look at some of those! India vs Australia Test 2020: David Warner's Injury is Opportunity for Others to Claim Opening Slot in Tests, Says Justin Langer.

Don Bradman's Record Under Pressure!!

Navdeep Saini will surpass the record of "Sir Don Bradman's" Batting Average if he scores 9+ Runs and remains Not out in the 3rd ODI (Saini Batting Average is 92)#navdeepsaini #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS#IndiaWantsPerman #ViratKohli #RohitSharma https://t.co/du1NsfXI8L pic.twitter.com/c1Af4cA5Wf — IPL 2021 (@ipl14_updates) December 1, 2020

Saini Averaging 92!!

I'm a fan of Navdeep Saini but currently in ODIs: he averages 92 with the bat and 76 with the ball. Hoping he becomes Bradman in batting, not bowling. (Stat courtesy @lallu_mallu ) — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) November 30, 2020

Relationship With 92!!

Don who holds the record for highest average in test ,debuted before 92 years. These days Navdeep Saini's ODI batting average is 92.. Even his S/R is 92 (and total runs are also the same) He was born on 19'92' — Amal Sudhakaran🏏 (@amal_sachinism) December 1, 2020

Batting Average Nearing Bowling Feat!!

Great that Navdeep Saini has a batting average of 92 now. Pity that his bowling average (75.66) is catching up with it. — Soham Sarkhel (@Soham_Sarkhel) November 29, 2020

Fifth Highest!!

And Navdeep Saini has a batting average of 92 now.. 5th highest in the history of ODI Cricket https://t.co/zISZOMPn0k — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, India will have nothing but pride to play for in the third and last ODI against Australia. They have already lost the series after facing defeats in the first two games but will like to end the 50-over leg on a winning note. On the other hand, Aaron Finch’s men will be high on confidence and will be determined to register a clean sweep.

