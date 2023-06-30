Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the release of the invitation to tender for national team lead sponsor rights. BCCI's contract with ed-tech company Byju's got terminated in the last financial year and they are currently without any title sponsor. BCCI has recently closed a deal with kit manufacturer Adidas and their partnership has resulted into the recent release of newly designed jersey's India are set to don for their upcoming ventures in all three formats. Now, report surfaces with the suggestion that Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 set to be new title sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team. BCCI Announces Release of Invitation to Tender for National Team's Lead Sponsor Rights.

According to the report, BCCI had a optional contract in place with Byju's till November but both sides decided to part ways in March and since then the Indian Cricket team has played without a title sponsor on their jersey including the recent World Test Championship final in early June. BCCI released the tender to attract bids for title sponsors on June 14 and listed brand categories which are banned from applying. Although Betting companies and Real Money Gaming were listed in that, Fantasy gaming platforms were given an exception and were allowed to submit bids. From Cryptocurrency to Tobacco, List of Brands Banned From Applying For Indian Cricket Team's Title Sponsorship.

Due to the restrictions placed by BCCI on some bidders, there was a lack of interest and BCCI had to lower the prices, Despite that, they received very few interests and the report also suggests that in this new deal with Dream11, they will get much lesser than the received from Byju's. Previously, BCCI was earning around Rs 5.5 crore for every bilateral fixture and Rs 1.7 Crore for ICC Events because of the change in logo position.

