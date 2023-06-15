On Wednesday, June 15, BCCI announced the release of Invitation to Tender for National Team lead sponsor rights. Reputed entities were requested to submit bids for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor rights. BCCI's contract with ed-tech company Byju's got terminated in the last financial year and they are currently without any title sponsor. BCCI has recently closed a deal with kit manufacturer Adidas and their partnership has resulted into the recent release of newly designed jersey's India are set to don for their upcoming ventures in all three formats. Now, that the last cycle has officially ended with the World Test Championship final and a new season is all set to begin, BCCI resumes search for a official sponsor for the Indian Cricket team. BCCI Announces Release of Invitation to Tender for National Team's Lead Sponsor Rights.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Indian Rupees Five Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The ITT will be available for purchase till June 26, 2023. The details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT are requested to be emailed.

BCCI has also shared a list of brand categories which are banned from applying for Indian cricket teams' title sponsorship.

Prohibited Brand Categories:

A) Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturer;

B) Alcohol Products;

C ) Betting;

D) Cryptocurrency;

E) Real Money Gaming (Except Fantasy Sports Gaming);

F) Tobacco; and

G) One which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography. Indian Cricket Team Fixtures in ICC WTC 2023-25 Cycle: Check Upcoming Team India Matches In Test Cricket As Per FTP.

India recently suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final of the World Test Championship 2023 against Australia at the Oval. They have not won any ICC events for the last 10 years now. Looking forward, the ICC ODI World Cup is knocking at the door and being hosts, India will want to change their fortunes in the competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).