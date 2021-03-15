India will face England in the third game of the five-match T20I series at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams will be aiming to win the game to take a lead in the series. Despite a poor display in the second game, Eoin Morgan’s team are unlikely to make wholesale changes as they look to bounce back. India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

England were given a brilliant start by the top order but the team failed to take advantage as the inability to find boundaries in the final overs, took them to just a par score in the second game. Eoin Morgan’s side also failed with the ball as the pacers were taken apart by Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli and the Three Lions will be hoping to change their tactics on a traditionally spin-friendly pitch. India vs England 3rd T20I 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad.

Openers: Jason Roy and Jos Butter are expected to once again open the batting for England despite failing to stitch up a partnership together in the previous encounter. Roy fell just short of his half-century while Buttler was dismissed on a duck.

Middle-Order: Dawid Malan will be the number three for England who is likely to be followed by any one of Jonny Bairstow or Eoin Morgan depending on the situation of the game. The latter two have failed to make big scores in the series and will be hoping to get among the runs in this clash.

All-Rounders: England’s main strength lies in their all-round department, led by one of the best all-rounders in the game in Ben Stokes. The 29-year-old is likely to be joined by Sam Curran in that department both will play a crucial role if the visitors are to regain the lead in the series.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer will once again spearhead the English pace attack and is expected to be accompanied by the returning Mark Wood. Chris Jordan is likely to be the other pacer in the team. However, much responsibility will lie on the shoulders of senior spinner Adil Rashid and his ability to pick up wickets and stop the run-flow.

England’s Predicted Playing XI For 3rd T20I Against India: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2021 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).