India will face England in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday). Both sides will enter into the match with the series leveled at 1-1 and will be aiming for a win to take the lead after contrasting performances in the first two matches. India vs England Highlights 2nd T20I, 2021: IND Defeat ENG By 7 Wickets.

England were sensational in the first game of the series but were below par in the second and will be looking to correct their mistakes in the third match. Meanwhile, India were brilliant in the second match as debutant Ishan Kishan and skipper Virat Kohli scored half-centuries each to guide India to an emphatic win. Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer to Register 3000 T20I Runs.

IND vs ENG T20Is Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other a total of 16 times in the Twenty-20 Internationals. Both teams have a similar head-to-head record winning eight matches each.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Key Players

India will once again be looking at skipper Virat Kohli to continue his form and lead the team. While, Yuzvendra Chahal will also have huge responsibilities on his shoulders. Meanwhile, England will count on in-form batsman Jason Roy and Adil Rashid will have a huge role to play in the game as well for the visitors.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Mini Battles

Adil Rashid vs Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow vs Yuzvendra Chahal will be some of the key battles that could decide the fate of the game.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Venue

The 3rd T20I game between India and England will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first two games of the series were played at the same venue as well.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Match Timing

The 3rd T20I match between India and England has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM IST with the toss taking place at 06:30 AM IST.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. Its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of India vs England on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services. Live telecast of Ind vs Eng T20 match will be available on Star Sports channels.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar

England Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

