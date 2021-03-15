India and England are set to take on each other in the third T20I game which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After losing the first T20I match against England, Virat Kohli and his men made a solid comeback into the second game and led the team to a thumping 7-wicket win. Needless to say that both teams will be eager to make a strong comeback. In this article, we shall be talking about the weather and the pitch report for the game. Just like the last two games, the third match will also be held in the evening at 7.00 pm. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 3rd T20I 2021.

The best part is that there will be no rains to bother the play and the fans will enjoy the full game. The weather is likely to be warm and as the match proceeds, there will be a difference of a degree here and there. The players will have to keep themselves hydrated so that they don't get drained out. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report for IND vs ENG (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch for the third match will be decent enough to bat. The bowlers will be of help if they hit the right line and length. The Motera pitch for the third T20 International is likely to be dual paced again like the previous two. Stay tuned to the updates and we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match.

