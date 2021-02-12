James Anderson and Dom Bess were rested as England announced a 12-member squad for the IND vs ENG second Test in Chennai, starting February 13 (Saturday). England captain Joe Root confirmed that the visitors will be resting Anderson and Bess as part of the rotation policy and will make four changes to their side for the second Test. Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali are likely to replace the pair in the second Test. England have also named Chris Woakes and Olly Stone in the squad of 12 with one of them set to replace Jofra Archer, who was ruled out with an elbow injury, in the playing XI for the second Test. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG in Chennai.

Ben Foakes will be the other change in the England playing XI for the second Test with the wicket-keeper batsman replacing Jos Buttler, who returned home at the end of the first Test, in the side. Root said it was difficult to replace Bess after the young spinner had a fabulous game in the first Test. Bess achieved his career-best figures after taking 4/76 in the first innings. “He has taken that on board and I am sure he will be disappointed, but that is what you expect from players who really care," said Root talking of Bess. Virat Kohli Looks in Mood for a Big Score Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, India Skipper Shares Pics From Training Session (See Post).

England Announce 12-Member Squad for 2nd Test

England have announced their 12 for the second #INDvENG Test IN: Foakes, Ali, Broad, Stone, Woakes OUT: Buttler, Bess, Anderson, Archer pic.twitter.com/MFrNrxyK5f — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 12, 2021

England lead the Test series 1-0 after beating India by 227 runs in the first Test at the same venue. Joe Root scored a double century in his 100th Test appearance before the Bess and Jack Leach ran through the Indian batting order to hand England a massive lead from the first innings. The visitors then set India a record 428 runs to win and the hosts bundled 192 with Leach taking four wickets and Anderson chipping in with a three-for to lead England to a memorable win.

