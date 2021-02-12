Virat Kohli looked in mood as he prepared hard for the second Test against England. The India vs England second Test match will be played in Chennai from February 13 (Saturday). Kohli was India’s best batsman in the first Test and spearheaded the team’s resistance in the second innings of the opening Test as India battled to save the game. Kohli scored a fine 72 in 104 deliveries and looked good for a first Test century since 2019 until he was undone by a Ben Stokes delivery that kept low and escaped from below his bat into the stumps. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Picture From Chennai Test Turns Into Meme Fest, Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Reactions on Viral Photo.

The Indian skipper took to social media to share some pictures from the training session where India added the final touches to their preparation for the second Test. “The work goes on,” wrote the Indian captain captioning two pictures of himself. In the first, Kohli is seen batting while he can be seen taking some catches and participating in the fielding drills. Take a look at Kohli’s post. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021: Axar Patel Available for Selection, Washington Sundar Up Against Kuldeep Yadav for Third Spinner's Slot.

Virat Kohli Shares Pics From Training Session

The work goes on 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/3AHPP0dpvN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 12, 2021

Kohli has not scored a Test century since the 136 against Bangladesh in Kolkata during the pink-ball Test in November 2019. Since then, Kohli has played eight Test innings and gone past the 50-run mark twice but failed to score a hundred. That hundred against Bangladesh was also his last international hundred. Kohli went an entire calendar year without a century in 2020 and is yet to score one.

The Indian skipper will hope to lead his side from the front with a good knock when the second Test begins on Saturday. He will want a better batting performance from the others in the side after a disappointing 227-run loss in the first Test, which was India’s first defeat in Test matches at home since 2017.

