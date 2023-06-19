It was a day ruined by rain-induced breaks in the first Ashes test between England and Australia at Edgbaston. Despite several overs lost to rain fury, the game continues to be delicately poised, with both sides having a chance to take an early lead in the series. When Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja were at the crease at the end of day 2, Australia looked like taking a healthy lead but that did not turn out to be the case. Ollie Robinson and James Anderson played a key role in helping bowl out Australia for 386. The pitch in overcast conditions often favours the bowlers and this was the case yesterday with England losing two wickets cheaply. England versus Australia 1st Test Day 4 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 pm. ‘Brumbrella’ England Captain Ben Stokes Sets Unique Field to Dismiss Usman Khawaja During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 (Watch Video).

Joe Root was the star with the bat for England in the first innings, with a century when others around him got out for less scores. The second innings sees England in a spot of bother and he will have to play a key role here once again and try and forge a solid partnership with Ollie Pope. Ben Stokes has not been in amongst the runs with the bat off late and hence the duo will need to do the majority of the scoring.

Australia have quality pacers in their ranks and they will look to make use of the conditions to put England on the rope. Scott Boland and Pat Cummins are capable of sticking to the same line and length for hours and testing the patience of the opposition camp. Suddenly scoring has become difficult here and Australia will be looking for early wickets. What Is Brumbella? Know About Latest Cricket Term After England's Unique Field at Edgbaston in Ashes 2023.

England will resume their innings with the bat on Day 4 of this 1st Test of the Ashes on June 19, Monday. Day 4 of the ENG vs AUS 1st Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The England vs Australia Ashes 1st Test will be broadcasted by Sony Sports Network as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India.

There is chances of rain on Day 4 as well, but expect an Australian dominance if play resumes.

