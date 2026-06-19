England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd Test 2026, Day 3

Cricket enthusiasts globally are glued to their screens as the ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2026 of the Rothesay series between England and New Zealand unfolds at The Kia Oval in London. Today, June 19, 2026, marks Day 3 of this crucial encounter, with England leading the three-match series 1-0 after a dominant performance in the first Test at Lord's. New Zealand will be eager to bounce back and level the series, setting the stage for an enthralling day of Test cricket. Glenn Phillips Scores Maiden Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2026.

England enters Day 3 with interim captain Joe Root at the helm, following Ben Stokes' absence due to an off-field incident. For the Black Caps, Kane Williamson's retirement ahead of the second Test was a significant development, but a maiden ton by Phillips has put New Zealand in a strong position. As of stumps on Day 2, England trailed New Zealand by 169 runs with 4 wickets remaining.

Match Schedule and Venue

The 2nd Test between England and New Zealand is taking place at The Kia Oval in London from June 17-21, 2026. Play commences daily at 03:30 PM IST.

Match Date Venue Start Time (IST) 2nd Test, Day 3 June 19, 2026 The Kia Oval, London 3:30 PM

Where to Watch England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live

Fans around the world can follow every moment of the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test. Here's a breakdown of the official broadcasters and streaming platforms by region:

India: Cricket fans in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network for live telecast. For live streaming, the Sony LIV app is the go-to platform.

United Kingdom: In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event are broadcasting the match. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app or a NOW Sports Membership.

United States: Viewers in the USA can catch the game on Willow TV, available through various cable providers like Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios. Streaming options include Willow TV's standalone subscription service, Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, and Fubo.

Australia: Fox Sports, available via Foxtel, and Fox Cricket will telecast the match. Live streaming is accessible through Kayo Sports and Amazon Prime Video Australia. England Test Captain Ben Stokes Set for Durham County Championship 2026 Appearance Amidst Ongoing ECB Probe.

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ holds the broadcasting rights for New Zealand, with live streaming available on Sky Sport Now.

This Test series is part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. New Zealand had famously secured a 1-0 series victory on English soil in 2021, their first in over two decades, while England swept them 3-0 in 2022. With the series finely poised, Day 3 promises more thrilling cricket as both teams battle for supremacy at The Oval.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).