England vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025: The England national cricket team are set to host the South Africa national cricket team for a three-match T20I series. These T20I clashes come just after the ODI series, where hosts England lost to the Proteas 2-1. The ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025 match is scheduled to be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The Three Lions will be eager to win this one and get a firm hold over the 20-over format in this bilateral, having already lost the ODIs. ENG vs SA Video Highlights, 3rd ODI 2025: Watch England Register Biggest-Ever ODI Victory by Runs Against South Africa in Southampton.

The England vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 is organized to start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, September 10. The match will witness Harry Brook lead the hosts, who had also led the side on a brilliant 3-0 whitewash win against West Indies. The Proteas men's side will see the 30-year-old batting all-rounder Aiden Markram captain the nation. He must already be thrilled having been picked by the Durban Super Giants in SA20 for a massive deal.

England vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Philip Salt (ENG), Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Batters: Harry Brook (ENG), Jacob Bethell (ENG)

All-Rounders: Sam Curran (ENG), Aiden Markram (SA), Dewald Brevis (SA)

Bowlers: Jofra Archer (ENG), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Adil Rashid (ENG). England Scores Joint-Second Most 400 Totals in ODIs, Joins India After Achieving Massive Score of 414/5 During ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

Who Will Win ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025 2025 Match?

The England national cricket team might have been a bit dull in the 50-over format, but their T20I form is simply good. The side has quality match-winners and a balanced side comprising a good batting depth and important wicket-takers. South Africa too have a bold side, so a tough, close game is expected. However, with more match-winners and the prevailing home advantage, England might just be able to pull the ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025 in their way at the Sophia Gardens.

