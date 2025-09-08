England registered the biggest-ever ODI victory in terms of runs, defeating South Africa by a whopping 342 runs in the ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, September 7. Having already lost the series, the England National Cricket Team showed what its players were capable of with a supreme display with both the bat and the ball. Batting first, England posted a mammoth 414/5 with Joe Root (110) and Jacob Bethell (100) scoring centuries while Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler struck 62 runs each. Chasing 415 was always going to be a tough ask for the South Africa National Cricket Team and the Proteas crumbled under pressure. Jofra Archer (4/18), Adil Rashid (3/13) and Brydon Carse (2/33) ran through the South African batting line-up, which had Corbin Bosch as the highest scorer (20), bowling the Proteas out for 72 runs. You can watch the ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 video highlights below. England Cricket Team Humiliates South Africa by 342 Runs To Register Biggest-Ever Win in ODIs, Achieves Feat During ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 Match.

ENG vs SA Video Highlights 3rd ODI 2025

