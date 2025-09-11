England vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025: The England national cricket team will face the South Africa national cricket team in the second match of the three-match T20I series on Friday, September 12. The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester. The second T20I between England and South Africa will start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can find out the fantasy prediction details of the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025. South Africa Beat England By 14 Runs in ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Donovan Ferreira and Bowlers Shine As Proteas Clinch Rain-Truncated Thriller To Take 1-0 Lead.

After winning the ODI series, South Africa started the T20I series on a winning note. It was a rain-hit game, and the Proteas won the match by 14 runs (DLS Method). A win here for South Africa will seal the deal for them, whereas England will need to win to stay alive in the series. However, it will be a huge task for the Three Lions, as they are struggling of late in white-ball cricket. Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Phil Salt On First Ball Of T20I Innings, Becomes Fourth Proteas Bowler To Achieve Feat During ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025.

England vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Phil Salt (ENG), Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Batters: Harry Brook (ENG), Jacob Bethell (ENG), Aiden Markram (SA), Dewald Brevis (SA)

All-Rounders: Sam Curran (ENG)

Bowlers: Jofra Archer (ENG), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Marco Jansen (ENG)

Who Will Win ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 2025 Match?

The England national cricket team are struggling in white-ball cricket. The Three Lions suffered a defeat in the first T20I, and they are under some serious pressure when they face South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series. South Africa, on the other hand, has game-changers in their squad. It is expected that the Proteas could defeat England in the second T20I in Manchester.

