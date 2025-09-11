Making a return to 20-overs international. Kagiso Rabada entered South African bowling record history, becoming the fourth bowler to pick a wicket on the first ball of a T20I innings. Rabada dismissed Phil Salt for a golden duck during ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025, on the first ball of England's innings, etching his name in an elite T20I bowling list for Proteas consisting of players like Charl Langeveldt, George Linde, and Aiden Markram. Salt managed to find the fielder at long leg in an attempt to hit Rabada for a boundary with a swing of the bat. Rabada ended with figures of 1 for 11 as South Africa notched a 14-run victory in ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025 against England in a rain-affected match. ENG vs SA 1st T20I Video Highlights: Watch South Africa Go 1-0 Up In Three-Match Series After Clinching Rain-Affected Thriller in Cardiff.

Kagiso Rabada Joins Elite T20I List for South Africa

