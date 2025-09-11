The action in the ongoing South Africa tour of England shifted to the shortest format, as both teams clashed in ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025, where in a rain-truncated thriller, the Proteas prevailed by 14 runs via the DLS method. Asked to bat first, South Africa's innings never got going as wickets kept tumbling, as captain Aiden Markram scored a quickfire 28 off 14. Mark Wood rattled South Africa's middle-order, claiming two wickets, but Donnovan Ferreira's cameo, 25* off 11, and contributions from Dewald Brevis (23) and Tristan Stubbs (13) helped the visitors post 95/5 in 7.5 before rain cut short their innings. England were given a revised target of 69 in five overs, which saw former skipper Jos Buttler play a valiant knock, scoring 25 off 11 as other batters failed to make sizeable scores. Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch were the standout bowlers for South Africa, claiming two wickets apiece, which helped the Proteas win the ENG vs SA 1st T20I and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. England Cricket Team Humiliates South Africa by 342 Runs To Register Biggest-Ever Win in ODIs, Achieves Feat During ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 Match.

South Africa Takes 1-0 Lead

