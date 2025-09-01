Mumbai, September 1: Hampshire pacer Sonny Baker is set to make his England debut in the first ODI against South Africa on Tuesday, having been named in Harry Brook's starting XI for the fixture. The Hampshire bowler has impressed for his county, for England Lions and with Manchester Originals in The Hundred in recent months, earning him a place in his first international squad. He joins Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse in the bowling lineup, as well as spinner Adil Rashid on his home ground. England Captain Harry Brook Praises Young All-Rounders Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed Ahead of White-Ball Heavy Schedule.

Baker’s presence adds freshness to the squad as England continue to groom their next generation of fast bowlers ahead of a packed calendar that includes next year's T20 World Cup and the 2027 World Cup.

The batting order also boasts a blend of youth and experience. Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root feature at the top while skipper Brook will be joined by Jos Buttler in the middle order. The all-round options of Jacob Bethel and Will Jacks provide additional depth, ensuring England maintain balance with both bat and ball.

For Baker, the debut represents the culmination of years of promise. Once earmarked as a bright prospect at age-group levels, he now has the opportunity to prove himself on the international stage. His progression mirrors England’s continued commitment to investing in young talent, ensuring a healthy pipeline for the future. Harry Brook To Lead England on Sri Lanka Tour for White-Ball Series Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

As England face South Africa in what promises to be a competitive series, all eyes will be on Baker to see if he can replicate his domestic form and make an immediate impact in international cricket. England are hosting South Africa for three ODIs and as many T20Is from September 2 to 14.

England Playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethel, Will Jacks, Bryson Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker.

