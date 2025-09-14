England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The England national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team will face each other in the final T20I of the three-match series. The three-match T20I series is locked at 1-1. The Three Lions are coming into this contest after registering a memorable win in the second T20I. Talking about the match, England smashed the 300-run mark – the highest-ever total in men's T20Is against a full member nation. Phil Salt hammered an unbeaten 141 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler played a blistering knock of 83 runs as the hosts made 304-2 in 20 overs. List of Records Achieved As England Becomes First Team To Score 300 Against Full Member Team in T20Is After Phil Salt’s Unbeaten 141.

In response, South Africa were bundled out for 158 runs after speedster Jofra Archer picked up a three-wicket haul, which helped England to register a dominating 146-run victory. England will be riding high on confidence when they head into the third T20I. South Africa, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back after suffering a massive defeat in the previous match. The Proteas have begun the England Tour positively, winning the ODI series and the T20I opener, and they will look to conclude the white-ball series on a positive note.

England vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Match England vs South Africa 3rd T20I Date Sunday, September 14 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Trent Bridge, Nottingham Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), SonyLIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is England vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The England National Cricket Team will lock horns with the South Africa National Cricket Team in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, September 14. The ENG vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, and it will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the ENG vs SA white-ball series 2025. Fans in India will have a TV viewing option for the ENG vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. For the ENG vs SA T20Is live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming of England vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to ENG vs SA 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of England vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass. Expect a quality game of cricket with South Africa securing a series win here.

