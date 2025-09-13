If one word could describe the performance of the England national cricket team in the ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025, it would be "lethal". The Three Lions managed to post a mammoth total of 304/2 while batting first, and also bundled the South Africa national cricket team for 158. There would hardly be any adjective other than lethal to describe this revengeful performance from England, riding on the 141 not out off 60 balls by their opening batter Phil Salt. After all this win in the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 comes after a 2-1 home defeat in the ODI series, and the first T20I of the three-match series loss. England Beat South Africa by 146 Runs in ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 To Record Their Biggest Margin of Victory in Shortest Format; Phil Salt Stars As Harry Brook and Co Level Series 1-1.

Playing at the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stretford, England, batsman Phil Salt showed fierce aggression right from the start. So much so that he knocked the fastest ton in the history of T20I cricket for the English side. While Salt's knock came at a strike rate of 235, he was partnered by his opening pair Jos Buttler, who scored 83 off 30 balls, at an even destructive 276.67 SR.

The knocks were carried efficiently by the quick and handy innings from Jacob Bethell (26 runs off 14 balls), captain Harry Brook (41 runs off 21 balls), and 13 extras. South Africa's batting wasn't much of a spectacle, as the Proteas surrendered for 158, handing hosts a 146-run win to tie the series 1-1. With so much action in the first innings itself, read below to know the records broken during the ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025. ENG vs SA Memes Go Viral As Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Bowlers Power England to Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa in 2nd T20I 2025.

List of Records Broken in ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025

#England's innings of 304/2 was the highest by them ever in T20I cricket, beating the 267/3 against West Indies in 2023

#England national cricket team became the side to score 300 runs or more against a full-member nation in T20I

#England also became the first side to score 300 or more runs in a T20I innings between two Test playing nations

#Phil Salt during his 141 not out off 60 balls knock, scored the fastest century in T20I cricket while playing for England (off 39 balls)

#The win by 146 runs in ENG vs SA 2nd T20I is the biggest in the format by England

#The 146-run margin in the third-largest in T20I between two full-member nations

#The 146-run margin in the heaviest defeat for South Africa in the format

#462 runs aggregate during ENG vs SA 2nd T20I is the highest ever in England

#Three South Africa bowlers faced 60 runs or more: Kagiso Rabada (70), Marco Jansen (60) and Lizaad Williams (62), the first instance in an innings in all men's T20s

The second innings of the ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 wasn't much to talk about. The English bowlers: Jofra Archer (3); Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks (2 wickets each), and Adil Rashid (1) did the job fine. Only skipper Aiden Markram (41 off 20 balls) and Bjorn Fortuin (32 off 16 balls) seemed to put a fight.

