England Women vs New Zealand Africa Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The England women national cricket team faces the New Zealand national cricket team in their final league game of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on October 26. While England has managed to qualify for the semifinals, New Zealand have been eliminated from the tournament. New Zealand's campaign has mostly been troubled by rain as two of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 matches ended in no results. When is IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Preview.

The ENG-W vs NZ-W is technically a dead rubber, but we will see both teams fight hard with the Three Lionesses looking to head into the knockouts high on confidence, while the White Ferns will be eager to end the disastrous campaign with a win.

England Women will look to fine-tune their batting even more, with inconsistencies spread across all their games, where bowling has been their best asset. New Zealand have largely been dependent on Sophie Devine, who has been their star performer this tournament as other batters have failed.

ENG-W vs NZ-W Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match ENG-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date October 26 Time 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is ENG-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The England Women's National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team in an ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Sunday, October 26. The ENG-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and will start at 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). India Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 28 and Who Will Win IND-W vs BAN-W?.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of ENG-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the England Women vs New Zealand Women live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For ENG-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of ENG-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the ENG-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Australia are in-form and will want to finish the league stage on a high before knockouts.

