Australia Women vs South Africa Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Australia women national cricket team face South Africa national cricket team in their final league game of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Both Australia and South Africa have managed to qualify for the semi-finals, and this AUS-W vs SA-W league phase match will decide which team ends group stage as table toppers. Australia are yet to lose a match this edition, while South Africa have lost just one. AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Tahlia McGrath Praises Australia’s Depth Before South Africa Match.

The Australia women vs South Africa women could be a dress rehearsal for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup knockouts. Australia will be worried about Alyssa Healy's injury, having missed their last match, which saw Tahila McGrath lead as stand-in skipper. The team will like to provide some rest to regular players, and try the bench warmers as well ahead of the business end.

On the other end, South Africa will want to head into the semifinals with a statement, and try to win their fifth match in-a-row. Veteran players like Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk have been outstanding for the side, and will once again need to click if Proteas women want to beat Australia for the first time in a Women's World Cup.

Match AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date October 25 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Holkar Stadium, Indore Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

The Australia Women's National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Saturday, October 25. The AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, and will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 26 and Who Will Win AUS-W vs SA-W?.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the Australia Women vs South Africa Women live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Australia are in-form and are the better equipped team as opposed to South Africa for conditions.

