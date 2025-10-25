The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to take on the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team in match 28 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is the last game of the group stage of the tournament before the semi-finals, which start from October 29. India and Bangladesh find themselves on opposite spectrums of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table. India clinched a hard-fought and much-needed victory over New Zealand in their last match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, a victory that saw them through to the semi-finals. Bangladesh, on the other hand, languish in eighth spot on the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and all they would want is to sign off on a high. Renuka Singh Thakur Reveals Story Behind Her 'Peacock Poster' Which She Showed to Pratika Rawal During IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The Women in Blue saw plenty of things go right for them in the IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal put ona batting masterclass in Navi Mumbai with a superb 212-run opening partnership with both the openers scoring classy centuries. The middle-order came good as well, with Jemimah Rodrigues hitting 55 and Harmanpreet Kaur contributing 10 runs. With the ball, Renuka Singh Thakur dominated the proceedings with two wickets in six overs, while giving away just 25 runs, while young Kranti Gaud also impressed with 2/48.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered an agonising seven-run loss to Sri Lanka, one which they could sense victory but fell short in the end. Nigar Sultana Joty and her team have not won a single match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 since beating Pakistan in their campaign opener on October 2 and they would like to sign off from the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on a high. The challenge is undoubtedly pretty stern as they are up against an in-form Indian team, but we have seen cricket deliver some unexpected results and one cannot be totally counted out in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26. Australia Women’s Team Cricketers Molested During ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Indore; BCCI Vice-President Condemns Incident, Says ‘Will Take All Required Steps'.

When is IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to go up against the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 26. The IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is the IND-W vs BAN-W H2H Record in ODIs?

A total of eight matches have been played between the India Women's National Cricket Team and Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team. Out of these eight, India have a superior head-to-head record with six wins. Bangladesh have one victory while the other clash ended in a tie.

Who Are the IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Smriti Mandhana Pratika Rawal Nigar Sultana Joty Marufa Akter Renuka Singh Thakur

IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely XI vs BAN-W: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur

Bangladesh Women Likely vs IND-W: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akter, Sobhana Mistry, Nigar Sultana Joty (C and WK), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2025 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).