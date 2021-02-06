Former West Indies and Barbados cricketer Ezra Moseley passed away on February 6, 20921 (Saturday) after being involved in a road accident on the ABC Highway in Barbados. Moseley was 63 years of age and made his ODI debut for the West Indies national team on February 14, 1990, against England with his Test debut coming a month later against the same opposition.

According to reports, Moseley, recently turned 63, was riding a bicycle along the ABC Highway in Barbados when he was in a collision with an SUV driven by a teenager at the Balls, Christ Church junction.

Tragic news coming out of Barbados that Ezra Moseley has been killed in a traffic accident. Ezra was a gifted fast bowler and a lovely human being. #RIPEzraMoseley @GlamCricket @mattmaynard25 — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) February 6, 2021

Ezra Moseley played two Tests in 1990 for the West Indies and also had represented the nation in nine One-Day Internationals. He had tremendous success in domestic and FC cricket, taking 279 wickets in 135 first-class matches at an average of 23.31. Moseley also took102 wickets in 79 List A games.

He played for Eglish club Glamorgan, taking over a hundred wickets in his first two seasons. Moseley also served as a national selector for the Barbados senior men’s side, the successful Barbados women’s team and was also an assistant coach for the West Indies’ women’s team.

