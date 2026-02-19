West Indies National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast: The West Indies look to complete a perfect group stage campaign on 19 February 2026, as they face tournament debutants Italy at the iconic Eden Gardens. Having already secured their place in the Super 8 stage with three consecutive victories over Scotland, England, and Nepal, the two-time champions aim to maintain their momentum. Italy, despite being eliminated from qualification, seeks to sign off on a high after recording their historic first-ever World Cup win earlier this week. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

How To Watch WI vs ITA, T20 WC 2026?

Fans in the Caribbean can follow the "Men in Maroon" live on ESPN, which holds the exclusive rights to broadcast all 55 matches of the tournament in the region. For digital viewers in the islands, streaming is available via the ESPN Play app.

In India, the match will be aired on the Star Sports Network. Mobile users can access the action for free through the JioHotstar application. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event will provide live coverage, with streaming available on NOW. For the first time, fans in Italy can watch their national side on the global stage via Sky Italia. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Match Fact

Feature Details Match West Indies vs Italy (Match 37) Date Thursday, 19 February 2026 Kick-off Time 11:00 AM IST / 5:30 AM GMT / 1:30 AM AST Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India Caribbean Broadcaster ESPN / ESPN Play Italy Broadcaster Sky Italia India Broadcaster Star Sports / JioHotstar (Free on Mobile) UK Broadcaster Sky Sports / NOW USA/Canada Broadcaster Willow TV

West Indies vs Italy Preview

The West Indies have been one of the most clinical sides in Group C, currently sitting top with a superior net run rate. Led by Shai Hope, the squad has found a balance between explosive batting and disciplined bowling, highlighted by Romario Shepherd's recent five-wicket haul. With qualification assured, the management may use this fixture to provide game time to bench players like Matthew Forde and Sherfane Rutherford.

Italy's maiden World Cup appearance has been a journey of highs and lows. After a heavy opening defeat to Scotland, the European side made headlines by thrashing Nepal by 10 wickets. While a subsequent loss to England ended their Super 8 hopes, the match against the West Indies represents a historic first for Italian cricket, as they have never previously faced the Caribbean side in a T20 International.

