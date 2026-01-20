Fact Check: Virat Kohli 'Toxic Supplement' Claims Debunked Following Indore ODI

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has become the subject of renewed social media speculation following a viral video from the third One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand in Indore. The post, which has been widely shared, alleges that Kohli consumed "toxic supplements" to maintain his fitness levels during his record-breaking innings. However, a review of the footage and team medical practices confirms that the athlete was drinking pickle juice, a standard treatment used by sports professionals to combat dehydration and muscle cramping. Did Virat Kohli Order Jain Food Online? Delivery Boy Claims He Delivered Food at India Star's Hotel Room, Video Goes Viral.

Viral Allegations of Virat Kohli Taking 'Toxic Supplement'

The controversy began following a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the final match of the series at the Holkar Stadium on 18 January 2026. The post claimed that Kohli’s longevity and physical output were the result of unconventional and "toxic" chemical aids. The user suggested that Kohli was seen consuming a mystery substance during a drinks break, linking it to previous unverified claims regarding his fitness regimen.

The clip quickly gained traction, sparking a debate among fans. While some users questioned the nature of the liquid, others used the opportunity to spread misinformation regarding the Indian batter’s professional integrity and health standards.

The Science Behind 'Mystery Drink' Pickle Juice

The liquid provided to Kohli during the match was mostly likely a pickle juice. While perhaps unusual to the casual observer, pickle juice is a frequent sight in high-endurance sports, particularly in hot and humid conditions like those experienced in Indore.

The drink is high in vinegar, sodium, and potassium. Research suggests that the acetic acid in pickle juice triggers a reflex in the back of the throat that inhibits the firing of motor neurons, effectively stopping muscle cramps faster than plain water or standard sports drinks. This is a common practice for cricketers who spend long durations at the crease and require immediate relief from physical strain.

Debunking the 'Hotel Staff' Claims

In addition to the recent footage, social media posts have resurfaced a conspiracy theory from 2022, claiming a hotel staff member "exposed" Kohli for taking dangerous supplements. Fact-checking of these claims reveals no evidence of any such whistleblower or official report.

These rumours typically stem from anonymous posts without credible sourcing. In reality, Kohli’s dietary and supplement intake is strictly managed by a team of professional nutritionists and is compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) standards. No reputable news outlet or cricket board official has ever validated the "hotel staff" story, which is widely regarded as a fabrication intended to generate engagement.

Virat Kohli’s Fitness Standards and Record

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the most disciplined athletes in world cricket. He is credited with transforming the fitness culture within the Indian national team, moving toward a plant-based diet and rigorous strength training.

Throughout his career, Kohli has never failed a doping test or been implicated in any official investigation. His fitness levels are monitored regularly by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the National Cricket Academy (NCA). His performance in the Indore ODI, where he scored his 54th ODI century, is attributed by experts to his world-class conditioning rather than prohibited substances.

