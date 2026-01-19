A viral video circulating on social media has sparked widespread curiosity regarding the dietary habits of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli during the recently concluded third ODI against New Zealand. In the footage, a food delivery executive claims to have delivered a Jain meal directly to the former captain’s hotel room at a luxury establishment in Indore. When is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Next International Match?

In the clip, which has gone viral on Instagram, the delivery boy claims he even received a tip of INR 300. He further claimed that Kohli ordered veg. manchurian, fried rice and a few chats based on Jain food while maintaining that he is not a Kohli fan. The delivery executive, filmed after the alleged interaction, identified himself as a local delivery partner for a major food delivery platform. He claimed that the order was delivered to Kohli's suite after he talked to him on the phone via the food delivery app.

Watch: Delivery Boy Claims He Delivered Jain Food at Virat Kohli's Hotel Room

While the authenticity of the claim has not been officially confirmed by Kohli’s team or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the video has surfaced at a time when the team’s off-field activities are under heightened scrutiny following a rare home series defeat. Recent reports during the Indore stay suggested that the BCCI had deployed specialized chefs to monitor players' nutritional intake. Shubman Gill Brings Personal Water Purifier Worth INR 3 Lakh Amid Indore Contaminated Water Crisis Which Killed Over 20 Residents.

In the third and final ODI, despite Kohli's 124 off 108 balls, India fell 41 runs short in their pursuit of New Zealand’s 337. The defeat at the Holkar Stadium marked the first time the Black Caps have ever won an ODI series on Indian soil, clinching the three-match series 2-1.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

