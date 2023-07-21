It is no secret that the craze around the India vs Pakistan in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 is at an all-time high! The archrivals do not compete in bilateral cricket and only face each other in continental or world events, which has added that extra bit of excitement to this match, which is slated to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. There have been prior reports which have stated that the prices of hotel rooms in Ahmedabad have sky-rocketed, especially for this high-octane match in the city. But trust cricket fans to come up with a unique idea and in a recent development, it was learnt that they have started to book hospital beds instead for their one-two night stay in the city for this match. Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Ahmedabad Five Star Hotels Selling Rooms at Rs 50000 per Night.

Fans have been enquiring about the availability of hospital beds in the city which would reportedly cost from Rs 3000-Rs 25,000 for a one-two night stay. This is pretty much less than rates of around Rs 50,000 per night, which the hotels are charging in Ahmedabad for this high-voltage ICC World Cup encounter. The hospital beds also have the added advantage of food as well as a medical checkup. Moreover, this option is also an affordable one, especially with the rooms having a twin-sharing option. Ahmedabad Mirror quotes Dr Paras Shah, Director of Sannidhya Multi Speciality Hospital, “Since it’s a hospital, they are asking for a full-body check-up and an overnight stay so both of their purposes are fulfilled, saving money on lodging and getting their health check done.” How to Buy ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy CWC Match Tickets for CWC in India.

“We too are getting inquiries for 24-48 hours stays in our hospital, particularly around October 15, as we also have a full-body check-up package..This is due to the upcoming World Cup India-Pakistan match that is scheduled on October 15. Like at our hospitals, the situation seems the same in other city hospitals too. So, we are thinking about coming out with other health packages,” Dr Nikhil Lala, the Medical Director of Sterling Hospitals, said. The ICC World Cup 2023 gets underway in Ahmedabad on October 5 with a rematch of the last edition’s final between England and New Zealand. India begin their campaign three days later against Australia in Chennai.

