The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is just four months away and the excitement can be felt already as India get ready to host the showpiece event on its home turf after a decade. India last hosted the World Cup was in a joint hosting partnership with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and, Pakistan. However, this time, India is the sole organiser of the global sporting event. As the tournament kick-off date comes closer, the excitement for the same starts building up as fans get ready to witness one of the most thrilling events in the sporting history. The tournament is slated to kick-off on October 5 and will conclude on November 19, 2023. In the 13th edition of the event, 10 teams will fight it out among each other for the acclaimed title. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Kolkata's Eden Gardens and Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Reportedly Set to Host One Semifinal Match Each.

Over the years, the ICC Cricket World Cup has produced many memorable moments in the cricketing history, such as the famous “underarm” occurrence during the 1981 match between Australia and New Zealand match, the dominating period of the legendary West Indies team between 1970 and 80s, and, the 2019 thrilling final match between England and New Zealand which went down to the wire as England lifted their maiden ICC World Cup title. Being a global cricketing spectacle, the ICC Cricket World Cup also acts a great platform for countries to exhibit their cricketing skills on the global arena.

Having talked about ICC Cricket World Cup, let us now talk about how to get the tickets for the global sporting event.

How to Buy Tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

The tickets for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be made available online soon and the fans can buy the tickets through online mode or via authorised ticket partners. That is to say that they will be available on the official ICC Cricket World Cup website or app and via ticketing platforms like PayTM or PayTM Insider and BookMyShow app and website. However, most of the tickets will be sold online and only a handful of tickets will be available for offline purchase.

India will be looking to end their hunt for ICC titles by winning the ICC Cricket World Cup. However, in order to achieve that they must play like a formidable team in their upcoming fixtures. They will also want their key injured players to return to the squad.

