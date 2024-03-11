Veteran cricketer and former Indian captain MS Dhoni doesn't need any introduction to his achievements in international cricket, from being one of the best finishers in the world to becoming one of the best wicket-keepers in the game's history. There is hardly any corner of the world that doesn't have a fanbase. Fans come out in huge numbers to watch their favourite practice on the cricket field.

MS Dhoni is all set to return to the cricket field from March 22 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Meanwhile, a 3D model of him has gone viral on social media claiming him to resemble famous Indian economist, 'Chanakya'. It is claimed that the model is constructed by the 'Magadha DS University'. However, there is no educational institution in India with the name of 'Magadha DS University'. Some might mistake it for 'Magadh University' which is situated Bodh Gaya, Bihar but that's not the case. MS Dhoni Joins Chennai Super Kings Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pics)

In fact, the 3D model of MS Dhoni, which is going viral, was made by a freelance character modeler, Ankur Khatri, who uploaded it on Artstation website six years back.

As soon as the glimpse of the model started to gain eyeballs on social media, MSD's fans started to compare him to Chanakya. The fans were providing fake information on social media regarding the 3D model.

Scientists at Magadha DS University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Chanakya, the author of Arthashastra might have looked.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will be in action in the IPL 2024 opening match as defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

