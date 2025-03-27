Mumbai, March 27: It is a couple of games into the 18th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). It has been a mixed bag, with some players completing stellar catches while others showcased their safe approach. Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart Virat Kohli holds the record for most catches taken in the cash-rich league. He will have an opportunity to extend his lead at the summit with Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja hot on his heels. Here is a look at the players with most catches in the IPL history. CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Look Up to Batters To End 17-Year Chennai Jinx; Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Matheesha Pathirana Fitness in Focus.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli (Photo: @BCCI/IPL)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli has completed a stunning 114 catches in 253 matches and holds the spot at the summit.

Suresh Raina (CSK)

Suresh Raina (Photo Credit: X/@ImRaina)

The former Chennai Super Kings star and the franchise leading run-scorer Suresh Raina holds the second spot in the list with 109 catches in 205 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credits: @ShuhidAufridi/ Twitter)

Another Chennai Super Kings icon and one of the top fielders in modern-day cricket, Ravindra Jadeja, holds the third spot with 104 catches in 241 matches. IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Says He Would Feel ‘Useless’ on Cricket Field Without Wicketkeeping Duties (Watch Video).

Kieron Pollard (MI)

Kieron Pollard in action. (Photo credits: X/@MIEmirates)

The former Mumbai Indians star Kieron Pollard is in the fourth spot with 103 catches in his kitty in 189 matches in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma registers 18th duck in IPL. (Photo credits: X/@TheVagabond7)

The former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is two catches away from levelling Pollard's record. He is in the fifth spot with 101 successful catches in 258 matches.