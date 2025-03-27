Mumbai, March 27: Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni said that he would feel "useless" on the field if he is not doing the behind-the-stumps duty, as he reads the game well while doing wicketkeeping. The 43-year-old continues to don the wicketkeeping gloves for the CSK as the franchise has shown immense faith in the veteran. Dhoni has been associated with CSK since the inception of the IPL, barring two seasons when the team was banned from the tournament, and led the side to five titles and 10 finals. MS Dhoni Talks About His Retirement from IPL, Ex-CSK Captain Says ‘Even If I am on Chair….’ (Watch Video).

Dhoni stepped down from the CSK captaincy role last season, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking the reins. In the IPL 2025 season, CSK started their campaign with a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Sunday.

MS Dhoni's Interview

"Even if I am on Chair, they will be like, don't worry, you play!" @msdhoni on his long journey with CSK and the trust the franchise has always placed in him

Despite not being the captain of the side, Dhoni is actively seen adjusting the field and guiding Gaikwad on the ground. After the match against Mumbai, Dhoni lauded Gaikwad's leadership skills and said the youngster takes most of the decisions on the field.

"After IPL last year, I almost immediately told him, ‘90% you will lead next season, so start preparing yourself mentally’. Before the start of the tournament, I also told him, ‘If I give you advice, it doesn’t mean you have to follow it. I will try to stay away as much as possible'," Dhoni said on JioHotstar show "The MS Dhoni Experience". MS Dhoni Brushes Off Speculations of Taking On-Field Calls for Chennai Super Kings Captain, Says ‘Ruturaj Gaikwad Was Making 99 Percent Decisions’.

"During the season, a lot of people speculated that I was making the decisions in the background. But the fact is, he was making 99 per cent of the decisions. The most important calls - bowling changes, field placements - were all his. I was just helping him out. He did a brilliant job of handling the players," he added.

Dhoni has so far played 265 games and scored 5,243 runs with 24 half-centuries to his name. CSK will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their second match of the season at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

