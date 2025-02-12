Bottom-placed side for the past two seasons of the Women's Premier League, Gujarat Giants will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the campaign opener. The side acted boldly and spent big in WPL 2025 auctions to strengthen their squad. They signed Deandra Dottin and Simran Shaikh for staggering amounts of 1.70 crore INR & 1.90 crore INR respectively, besides signing Danielle Gibson (30 lakhs INR) and Prakashika Naik (10 lakhs INR). The side looks way more well-balanced now, and would surely hope for a change in fortunes. Ashleigh Gardner to Captain Gujarat Giants in Upcoming WPL 2025 Season

In Women's Premier League Season 3, the side will be coached by Michael Klinger and led by Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner. The side holds a fair share of batters and bowlers, besides the all-rounders. It would be interesting to see what changes Michael Klinger brings to the side, and if a perfect line-up is fielded to avoid the last spot this time. GG-W are scheduled to play their first three games at home at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium aka BCA Stadium, but after that, all the league games will be away from home. Gujarat Giants Team in WPL 2025: Players Bought by GG-W at Women's Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad

Gujarat Giants Schedule for WPL 2025

Date Time (IST) Opponent Team Venue February 14, 2025 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 16, 2025 7:30 PM UP Warriorz BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 18, 2025 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 25, 2025 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 27, 2025 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru March 3, 2025 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow March 7, 2025 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow March 10, 2025 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Gujarat Giants Squad for WPL 2025

Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil

