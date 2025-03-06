GG-W vs DC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Currently placed third in the WPL 2025 points table, Gujarat Giants will take on league leaders and two-time runner-up Delhi Capitals in the 17th game of the Women's Premier League Season 3. The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 game is the seventh game for Gujarat Giants and the last for the Delhi Capitals. The GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played on March 7 from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League Match in Lucknow.

Gujarat Giants have momentum in their favour as they have won three matches out of six matches and they are looking a better side under captain Ashleigh Gardner. Kashvee Gautam has been a key weapon for them while Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol and captain Gardner is in form. Momentum is in the side of DC-W too as they have a power-packed side with Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland. DC-W have already qualified for play-offs while they will want a slot in the final now by finishing top. WPL 2025: Mithali Raj Praises Meg Lanning After Delhi Capitals’ Emphatic Nine-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians, Says ‘A Big Player Always Steps Up in Crucial Matches; She Did Just That’.

GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Beth Mooney (GG-W)

Batters: Harleen Deol (GG-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W).

All-Rounders: Annabel Sutherland (DC-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Jess Jonassen (DC-W).

Bowlers: Kashvee Gautam (GG-W), Nallapureddy Charani (DC-W), Tanuja Kanwar (GG-W).

GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Annabel Sutherland (vc) RCB-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Beth Mooney (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W). Annabel Sutherland (DC-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Jess Jonassen (DC-W). Kashvee Gautam (GG-W), Nallapureddy Charani (DC-W), Tanuja Kanwar (GG-W).

