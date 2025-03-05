Bottom-placed UP Warriorz will be locking horns with the champions of the inaugural season, Mumbai Indians in the upcoming game of Women's Premier League Season 3. The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 game is the 16th game of the ongoing league, the sixth game for MI-W, and the seventh for UPW-W. Both sides are here after losing their last game, but MI-W are in a way better state, having played the least number of games and still managing to stay at the third spot, very well within the dreams of securing a play-off berth. Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz by 81 Runs in WPL 2025; Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam and Bowlers Help GG-W Secure Massive Win.

UPW-W are here after two back-to-back losses, after two back-to-back wins. The side has only four points from six matches, with the poorest NRR in WPL 2025 currently, at -0.786. UP Warriorz badly need a win, otherwise hopes for a playoff spot will perish the soonest.

Mumbai Indians suffered a big defeat against Delhi Capitals in the last game, after three consecutive wins. MI-W have three wins and two losses, and a win should be the target here as this will help them climb to the second-spot for now. WPL 2025: Mithali Raj Praises Meg Lanning After Delhi Capitals’ Emphatic Nine-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians, Says ‘A Big Player Always Steps Up in Crucial Matches; She Did Just That’.

UPW-W vs MI-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians have clashed against each other in six Women's Premier League matches. UPW-W have two wins, while MI-W have four wins.

UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Deepti Sharma Yastika Bhatia Hayley Matthews Sophie Ecclestone Chinelle Henry Nat Sciver-Brunt

UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

Captain Deepti Sharma took no time to dismiss Yastika Bhatia for a duck in the last game. Bhatia hasn't been good with scoring this season, so Deepti Sharma should be eyeing to pick her up quickly, failing which a hungry-for-runs Bhatia might eye getting back to form. Hayley Matthews scored a fine 59 against UP-W, but otherwise, she has been ineffective in playing long. Sophie Ecclestone must be introduced early to pick her up and avoid damage like last time. Nat Sciver-Brunt was destructive with an enormous 75-run knock. Chinelle Henry, who has been good with economical figures but not with wickets should eye to hold her and not let her score, and take the wicket in a hit-or-miss situation.

UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow on March 5. The UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website.

UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

UP Warriorz Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Mumbai Indians Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Gunalan Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

