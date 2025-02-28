Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their third consecutive loss in the Women's Premier League 2025 edition. The Smriti Mandhana-led side suffered a one-sided six-wicket defeat at the hands of Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru on Thursday. The defending champions started their campaign in the third edition of the Women's Premier League on a fantastic note in the Vadodara leg. Since the Bengaluru leg has begun, the Smriti Mandhana-led side has struggled to win matches. Three consecutive defeats have pushed them against the wall, and now they will look not to take things lightly with the Women's Premier League 2025 tournament coming to its business end. Mumbai Indians are left with four games, whereas all other five franchises are left with three league stage games in the showpiece event. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Giants Remains at Last After Six-Wicket Win Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Talking about their journey, the defending champions started their WPL 2025 campaign with a dominating victory. Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down the highest-ever target of 202 runs against Gujarat Giants in the tournament's opener. They won their second league stage match against strong Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. Their winning momentum got derailed when they suffered a close four-wicket defeat at the hands of former champions Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.

In their fourth league stage match against the UP Warriroz, they suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the Super Over. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz played the first Super Over in the Women's Premier League history. However, Sophie Ecclestone's brilliance helped UPW-W secure a memorable victory over the defending champions. They suffered their consecutive defeat against Gujarat Giants by six wickets. With Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals placed first and second, the Smriti Mandhana-led side is fighting with UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants for third place in the WPL 2025 standings. In this article, we will look at the scenario in which RCB-W will be able to break out of the deadlock situation and qualify for the WPL 2025 playoffs.

How RCB-W Can Finish in Top Three on Points Table?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played five league stage matches in the WPL 2025 edition. The defending champions have won two games and suffered three defeats. They have four points and an NRR of +0.155. They are left with three more games in the WPL 2025. Bengaluru will lock horns against the Delhi Capitals on March 1. They will face UP Warriorz on March 8, followed by their last league stage match against former champions Mumbai Indians on March 11. Here are some scenarios in which RCB-W can qualify for the playoffs.

If Royal Challengers Bengaluru win their remaining three league stage matches, their points tally will move from four to 10 points. They will directly qualify for the playoffs irrespective of any franchise results. If the defending champions secured two victories out of their last three league stage matches, they would be in a position of advantage to qualify for the next round of the WPL 2025. Their points tally will end up at eight points. However, they must keep their net run rate better than that of other teams. If Royal Challengers Bengaluru won only one match out of their last three league stage games, they need to depend on other teams' results to qualify for the playoffs of the WPL 2025. The defending champions will end up with six points. If the defending champions lose all their remaining league stage matches, then they are almost out of the WPL 2025 tournament. The Smriti Mandhana-led side needs other teams' match results to go in their favour to reach the playoffs of the WPL 2025. WPL 2025 Purple Cap List Updated: Renuka Singh Thakur Remains at Top, Georgia Wareham Climbs to Second Place.

Remaining Matches of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2025

Name Opposition Date Venue Time in IST (Indian Standard Time Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals 1ST March 2025 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru UP Warriorz 8th March 2025 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians 11th March 2025 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).