Mumbai, September 6: Australia all-rounder Grace Harris has admitted that her selection in the squad for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup came as an unexpected but welcome surprise. Harris last played an ODI game in March 2024, but has been named in Australia’s squad for the eight-team competition to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. Sophie Molineux Opens Up Ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Says ‘Aiming To Play Some Games Before’.

"I must admit, the World Cup's a cheeky surprise selection. At the start of the year, I thought I won't make the ODI World Cup team because recently I haven't exactly been picked in Aus one-day teams or anything like that."

"There's probably (other) players that have performed and could put their hand up for selection – I wouldn't have been surprised, or I wouldn't have been shocked at being told, 'Oh, you're not going'. So I must admit, the ODI World Cup's probably a bit of a happy surprise," Grace was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Saturday.

With the Australian squad set to depart for India on Wednesday to play a three-match ODI series against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ahead of the World Cup, Grace has expressed confidence over leaving a big impact as a finisher in the middle-to-lower order if a chance comes her way.

"I think our one-day format and our one-day team is probably the most formidable and the most settled. If I'm going through the names, sometimes I think, 'Well, who's being kicked out for me?'"

"Our team is and has been dominant for the past two years, at least, we've got pretty much all skill sets covered, from pace bowling, the spinners, batters – we bat to number eight there." Australia Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Announced: Sophie Molineux Returns, Alyssa Healy to Lead Defending Champions.

"It'll be great personal development for me training over there and then I guess if I'm fortunate enough to get an opportunity, of course, I want to take it with both hands and run with it. It would be good to play a game in the one-day World Cup – I went to New Zealand (in 2022) and didn't play a game," she added.

