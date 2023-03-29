MS Dhoni is almost synonymous with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a franchise he has been leading since the inaugural edition of the IPL, way back in 2008. Besides his records, MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers and enjoys a massive fan following all over the world, let alone in India. In Chennai, he is revered as 'Thala' and fans have already showered their love for their IPL captain. They have turned up in massive numbers to support Dhoni and CSK, even as they trained ahead of IPL 2023. Recently, videos have surfaced on social media with fans chanting, 'Dhoni! Dhoni!' as he walked out to bat and cheered hard when the right-hander struck a big six. It is safe to say that fans cannot wait to watch one of their favourite stars in action when the IPL gets underway on March 31. Chennai Super Kings play Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium. ‘Definitely Looking Yellove’ CSK Captain MS Dhoni Paints Chepauk Stadium in Yellow Ahead of IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

As is the case with popular sportspersons, there runs a craze among the fans of downloading pictures of their favourite sports stars and using them as wallpapers for their desktops, laptops, mobile phones and other gadgets. Many also print these pictures and stick them on their walls and cupboards, putting them in frames on their desks. And for Dhoni, the story is no different. The fact that he is one of the biggest fan favourites is no secret. Pictures of him in a CSK jersey and training kit have gone viral on social media and fans will look forward to having the best and HD versions of these images and probably use these as wallpapers on their devices. Dhoni is a four-time IPL winner, the second-most successful captain in the history of the tournament after Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, who has five titles to his name. As CSK gun for a record-levelling fifth IPL trophy, here is a collection of MS Dhoni's HD images and wallpapers that fans can download, use and also share online with friends. 'Dhoni, Dhoni' Fans Cheer For MS Dhoni As They Gather Inside Chepauk Stadium to Watch CSK Practice Ahead of IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni CSK HD Wallpaper

MS Dhoni during a CSK training session (Photo credit: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

MS Dhoni in CSK Jersey HD Pics

MS Dhoni playing football during training (Photo credit: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

MS Dhoni in CSK Jersey IPL 2023 HD Wallpaper

MS Dhoni comes out to bat during CSK training (Photo credit: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Training HD Picture

MS Dhoni Arrives (Photo credit: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

MS Dhoni IPL 2023 CSK Jersey HD Wallpaper

MS Dhoni padding up (Photo credit: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

Dhoni HD Image CSK Jersey

MS Dhoni in CSK jersey (Photo credit: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

Many more images are yet to come as the IPL begins on March 31. Chennai Super Kings will hope to get off to a winning start against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Fans would want MS Dhoni to have a good season with the bat in hand and behind the stumps and take CSK to the IPL title for the fifth time in their history.

