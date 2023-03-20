Not many days are left for one of Indian cricket’s biggest carnivals, the Indian Premier League 2023, to take place. The 16th edition of the tournament will once again witness some of the biggest cricket stars from not just India, but the world come together and compete alongside as well as against each other. Fans will slowly divide their allegiances to their favourite franchises in the tournament and root for them as the tournament gets underway on March 31. The first match of the cash-rich competition will see defending champions Gujarat Titans take on the four-time champions in Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, you can download the full schedule of the tournament in PDF format here. On Which Channel IPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.
Gujarat Titans are the reigning champions in the competition. The Hardik Pandya-led side debuted in the tournament last year and capped off an excellent season with the title after a win over an impressive Rajasthan Royals in the final. This time, the competition will likely get more intense, with all 10 franchises in the mix aiming to have their hands on the silverware at the end of the season. The tournament will comprise 70 league-stage games, played across 12 different venues in the country. IPL 2023 Free Telecast! FTA Channel Star Utsav Movies to Broadcast Select Indian Premier League Cricket Matches.
IPL 2023 Full Group Stage Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (in IST)
|Venue
|March 31
|Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|April 1
|Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|3:30 PM
|Mohali
|April 1
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|April 2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|3:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|April 2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|April 3
|Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|April 4
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|April 5
|Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Guwahati
|April 6
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|April 7
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|April 8
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
|3:30 PM
|Guwahati
|April 8
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|April 9
|Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|3:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|April 9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|April 10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|April 11
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|April 12
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|April 13
|Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Mohali
|April 14
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|April 15
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|3:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|April 15
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|April 16
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|3:30 PM
|Mumbai
|April 16
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|April 17
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|April 18
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|April 19
|Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|April 20
|Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3:30 PM
|Mohali
|April 20
|Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|April 21
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|April 22
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|3:30 PM
|Lucknow
|April 22
|Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|April 23
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
|3:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|April 23
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|April 24
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|April 25
|Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|April 26
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|April 27
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|April 28
|Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Mohali
|April 29
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
|3:30 PM
|Kolkata
|April 29
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|April 30
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|3:30 PM
|Chennai
|April 30
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|May 1
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|May 2
|Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|May 3
|Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Mohali
|May 4
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
|3:30 PM
|Lucknow
|May 4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|May 5
|Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|May 6
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|3:30 PM
|Chennai
|May 6
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|May 7
|Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
|3:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|May 7
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|May 8
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|May 9
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|May 10
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|May 11
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|May 12
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|May 13
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|3:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|May 13
|Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|May 14
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3:30 PM
|Jaipur
|May 14
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|May 15
|Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|May 16
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|May 17
|Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Dharamsala
|May 18
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|May 19
|Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Dharamsala
|May 20
|Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
|3:30 PM
|Delhi
|May 20
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|May 21
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|Mumbai
|May 21
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
It has to be noted that the dates for the playoffs have not been announced yet. The final of the tournament will be played on March 28. The format will remain the same, with the top four teams making it to the playoffs. The two top teams will compete in Qualifier 1 and the third and fourth-placed sides play the Eliminator. The winning side in Qualifier 1 makes it to the final. The winner of the Eliminator goes on to Qualifier 2 to face the loser of Qualifier 1 and the second finalist will be determined in this contest. Mumbai Indians hold the record for most titles won in the IPL, with five to their name. Next, best is MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, who have achieved the crown four times. While Kolkata Knight Riders have won the tournament twice, sides like Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have one IPL trophy each in their cabinets.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2023 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).