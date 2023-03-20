Not many days are left for one of Indian cricket’s biggest carnivals, the Indian Premier League 2023, to take place. The 16th edition of the tournament will once again witness some of the biggest cricket stars from not just India, but the world come together and compete alongside as well as against each other. Fans will slowly divide their allegiances to their favourite franchises in the tournament and root for them as the tournament gets underway on March 31. The first match of the cash-rich competition will see defending champions Gujarat Titans take on the four-time champions in Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, you can download the full schedule of the tournament in PDF format here. On Which Channel IPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Gujarat Titans are the reigning champions in the competition. The Hardik Pandya-led side debuted in the tournament last year and capped off an excellent season with the title after a win over an impressive Rajasthan Royals in the final. This time, the competition will likely get more intense, with all 10 franchises in the mix aiming to have their hands on the silverware at the end of the season. The tournament will comprise 70 league-stage games, played across 12 different venues in the country. IPL 2023 Free Telecast! FTA Channel Star Utsav Movies to Broadcast Select Indian Premier League Cricket Matches.

IPL 2023 Full Group Stage Schedule

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue March 31 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Ahmedabad April 1 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3:30 PM Mohali April 1 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Lucknow April 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Hyderabad April 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Bengaluru April 3 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Chennai April 4 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Delhi April 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Guwahati April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Kolkata April 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Lucknow April 8 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM Guwahati April 8 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai April 9 Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3:30 PM Ahmedabad April 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Hyderabad April 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Bengaluru April 11 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Delhi April 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Chennai April 13 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Mohali April 14 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Kolkata April 15 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM Bengaluru April 15 Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Lucknow April 16 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3:30 PM Mumbai April 16 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Ahmedabad April 17 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Bengaluru April 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Hyderabad April 19 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Jaipur April 20 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Mohali April 20 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Delhi April 21 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Chennai April 22 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM Lucknow April 22 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai April 23 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Bengaluru April 23 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Kolkata April 24 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Hyderabad April 25 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Ahmedabad April 26 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Kolkata April 27 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Jaipur April 28 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Mohali April 29 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM Kolkata April 29 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Delhi April 30 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 3:30 PM Chennai April 30 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Mumbai May 1 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Lucknow May 2 Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Ahmedabad May 3 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Mohali May 4 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings 3:30 PM Lucknow May 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Hyderabad May 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Jaipur May 6 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 3:30 PM Chennai May 6 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Delhi May 7 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Ahmedabad May 7 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Jaipur May 8 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Kolkata May 9 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Mumbai May 10 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Chennai May 11 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Kolkata May 12 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Mumbai May 13 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Hyderabad May 13 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Delhi May 14 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Jaipur May 14 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Chennai May 15 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Ahmedabad May 16 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Lucknow May 17 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dharamsala May 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Hyderabad May 19 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Dharamsala May 20 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 3:30 PM Delhi May 20 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Kolkata May 21 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Mumbai May 21 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Bengaluru

It has to be noted that the dates for the playoffs have not been announced yet. The final of the tournament will be played on March 28. The format will remain the same, with the top four teams making it to the playoffs. The two top teams will compete in Qualifier 1 and the third and fourth-placed sides play the Eliminator. The winning side in Qualifier 1 makes it to the final. The winner of the Eliminator goes on to Qualifier 2 to face the loser of Qualifier 1 and the second finalist will be determined in this contest. Mumbai Indians hold the record for most titles won in the IPL, with five to their name. Next, best is MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, who have achieved the crown four times. While Kolkata Knight Riders have won the tournament twice, sides like Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have one IPL trophy each in their cabinets.

