The two newbies of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are all set to take on each other in their maiden IPL match. However, the players of the two new teams won’t be playing in the IPL for the ist time. Both the new teams have picked some world-class cricketers and talented uncapped players. Here let's look at some players who could make the difference and are must picks in your Dream11 team selection. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. GT vs LSG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 4.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Hardik Pandya (GT)

Hardik Pandya will be seen leading Gujarat Titans. Pandya has been facing fitness issues lately and could be seen just batting for his franchise. It will be great to see if GT captain bowls as well in IPL 2022. When Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants, he is our player to watch for.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: KL Rahul (LSG)

Former Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul was picked as captain by Lucknow Super Giants. The Indian opener has the experience of captaining in IPL and will not find something new to shoulder. In the last season of IPL, KL Rahul gave some match-winning performances, and he had a blast season as a batsman. It is expected that the LSG captain will be dominant over the opponent with both bat and captaincy this season.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill, who has been part of Kolkata Knight Riders previously, will be seen playing for Gujarat Titans this season. Shubman is a wonderful stroke player and an asset for any team. GT vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 4.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Mohammad Shami (GT)

One of the highly paid players in IPL auction 2022, Mohammad Shami, was bought by Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crore INR. Shami is known for his match-winning spells and will be keen to perform for new franchise Gujarat Titans.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Avesh Khan (LSG)

Avesh Khan is the most expensive uncapped player of IPL 2022, he was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 10 crore. Despite his unwavering performance last season, Delhi Capitals failed to buy back the pacer. He collected 25 wickets in 16 matches and became the second-highest wicket-taker of the 2021 IPL season. He is one of the best picks by LSG.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2022 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).