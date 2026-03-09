Amid the high-energy celebrations of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 title win on Sunday, 8 March, a quiet and unconventional moment involving Hardik Pandya has captured the public’s imagination. A viral video circulating on social media platforms shows the Indian all-rounder and his partner, model Mahieka Sharma, lying side by side on the presentation podium at the Narendra Modi Stadium long after the official ceremony had concluded.

The footage, captured by fans remaining in the stands, shows the pair resting on the stage area while the rest of the stadium staff and security continued post-match operations. Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya’s On-Field Dance With Their Girlfriends Aditi Hundia and Mahieka Sharma After ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph Goes Viral – WATCH.

Watch Video: Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s Podium Moment

The "Lucky Charm" Celebration

The podium moment followed an emotional night for Pandya, who played a pivotal role in India’s 96-run victory over New Zealand. Immediately after the final wicket fell, Mahieka Sharma was seen rushing onto the field to embrace Pandya, a moment that was broadcast live to millions.

In a post-match interview, Pandya referred to Sharma as his "lucky charm," noting that his return to peak form coincided with her presence in his life. Since his divorce from Natasa Stankovic in 2024, Pandya has been increasingly open about his relationship with the 25-year-old model, who has been a constant presence in the stands throughout the tournament.

Hardik Pandya’s Tournament Impact

While the viral video has drawn significant lifestyle coverage, Pandya’s on-field contributions were essential to India becoming the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. The all-rounder finished the campaign with:

217 runs at a strike rate of 160.74.

9 wickets, including a crucial breakthrough in the final.

Two match-defining half-centuries during the Super 8 stage.

His performance in the final, scoring 18 runs and taking 1/22, helped stifle the New Zealand chase and allowed India to exert total dominance in front of over 86,000 home fans.

