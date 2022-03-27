Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are set to begin an all-new chapter in the Indian Premier League when they face each other on Monday, March 28. It would be a clash between two debuting franchises and there could have been no better way for them to begin their IPL journeys rather than going up against each other. Both these franchises signed some very good players from the released players' pool after the retentions made by all franchises and then roped in talented names at the IPL 2022 Auctions. For Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul would lead the side and he would hope for a fresh start in new threads. He would have names and talented players like Quinton de Kock, Avesh Khan, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey among others in his squad. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, would be captained by Krunal's brother Hardik Pandya and he too will have some very good players in his team. On paper, these two teams look equally balanced but Gujarat's batting looks a tad bit weaker as compared to that of their fellow debutants.

GT vs LSG Head-to-Head

Both these teams are new to the IPL and have hence, there's no head-to-head record available for this clash.

GT vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 2 Key Players

Skipper KL Rahul and Avesh Khan would hold the keys for Lucknow Super Giants in this clash. For Gujarat Titans, a lot would rest on the performances of Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan.

GT vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 2 Mini Battles

There can be a few mini battles expected in this clash with one being between KL Rahul and Rashid Khan. The other duel in this clash that fans would be eager to see would be between Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi.

GT vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 2 Venue and Match Timing

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (GT vs LSG) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28, 2022 (Monday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

GT vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 2 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match live on Star Sports channels. The GT vs LSG match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the GT vs LSG live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

GT vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 2 Likely Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Sadarangani, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson.

Lucknow Super Giants Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Evin Lewis , Krunal Pandya , Dushmantha Chameera , K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan

