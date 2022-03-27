Two debutants in IPL 2022 would square up against each other in match 4 of the competition on Monday, March 27. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are new additions to the competition, making the IPL now a 10-team affair. KL Rahul would lead the Lucknow Super Giants, who have a pretty balanced squad in the competition. Lucknow have a lot of talented players in their squad with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey amongst others. Rahul would eye a good start to the competition as skipper after failing to qualify for the playoffs with Punjab Kings last season. GT vs LSG Preview

Gujarat Titans, like their fellow debutants, have a lot of Indian and international talent at their hands with the likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and also Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson. Hardik Pandya will lead this franchise. Fans looking to make Dream11 Fantasy teams for this match, can look below for tips.

GT vs LSG, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (LSG) and Quinton de Kock (LSG) can be picked as wicketkeepers in your team.

GT vs LSG, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Shubman Gill (GT), Manish Pandey (LSG) and Deepak Hooda (LSG) can be chosen as batters in your GT vs LSG Dream11 team.

GT vs LSG, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders -The all-rounders for this game would be Hardik Pandya (GT) and Krunal Pandya (LSG).

GT vs LSG, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Avesh Khan (LSG), Dusmantha Chameera (LSG), Mohammed Shami (GT) and Rashid Khan (GT) can form the bowling attack.

GT vs LSG, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (LSG), Quinton de Kock (LSG), Shubman Gill (GT), Manish Pandey (LSG), Deepak Hooda (LSG), Hardik Pandya (GT), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Avesh Khan (LSG), Dusmantha Chameera (LSG), Mohammed Shami (GT) and Rashid Khan (GT)

KL Rahul (LSG) can be chosen as captain of your GT vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy team while Hardik Pandya (GT) can be named vice-captain.

