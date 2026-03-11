Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has found himself at the centre of social media speculation following India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2026 victory on home soil. While the all-rounder’s relationship with model Mahieka Sharma has been official since earlier this year, a viral Instagram post has triggered widespread debate regarding the timeline of their romance. Claims suggest the pair may have been dating for two years, a period that would overlap with Pandya's previous marriage to Natasa Stankovic. Viral Video Shows Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Lying Side by Side on Podium After India's T20 World Cup 2026 Title Win.

The Origin of the Since 2 Years! Rumour

The controversy stems from a recent Instagram story reshared by Mahieka Sharma, originally posted by nutritionist and health coach Nicole Linhares Kedia. In the post, Kedia reflected on her professional journey with Pandya, stating: "Two years ago when I met HP for the first time, I could immediately sense that he wasn't just chasing a goal; he was building a vision for himself."

Many social media users misattributed the "two years ago" comment to Sharma herself, leading to allegations that the couple had been together since early 2024. Despite the caption clearly referring to the nutritionist's professional introduction to the cricketer, the screenshot went viral, with critics accusing Pandya of infidelity during his marriage to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya’s On-Field Dance With Their Girlfriends Aditi Hundia and Mahieka Sharma After ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph Goes Viral – WATCH.

Social Media Post Sparks Hardik Pandya Cheating Rumours

Social Media post sparks Hardik Pandya cheating rumours (Photo X@93Yorker)

Relationship Timeline For Hardik Pandya

In reality, the documented timeline of Pandya’s personal life suggests a different sequence of events. Hardik and Natasa Stankovic announced their mutual separation in July 2024 after four years of marriage, citing a clash of personalities as the primary reason for their split.

Rumours linking Pandya to Mahieka Sharma did not surface until late 2025, when the pair were spotted at Mumbai airport. The relationship was only officially confirmed in early 2026. During the recent T20 World Cup, Pandya publicly credited Sharma as his lucky charm, noting that his return to peak form coincided with her entry into his life.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).