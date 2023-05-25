With all the league stage done and dusted, now it is time for the mega showdowns as Gujarat Titan prepare to face Mumbai Indians in the qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on May 26, 2023, Friday. Gujarat Titans ended their group league matches in a positive way with a win in their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, in the crucial qualifier 1 game, the Hardik Pandya-led side faced defeat. The match between CSK and GT saw Chennai on the back of a brilliant fifty from Ruturaj Gaikwad posting a challenging total of 172. Gujarat bowlers did well to prevent Chennai from reaching a huge total. IPL 2023: ‘Everything Started When I Played That Shot’, LSG Captain Krunal Pandya Blames Himself for Defeat Against Mumbai Indians in Eliminator.

But when it came down to chasing 173, the batters failed to come good with the bat. For Gujarat, only Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan provided useful contributions with the bat. If Gujarat want to lift the trophy for the second time in a row their batters need to fire off. Gujarat in their next game will try to make a comeback as they look to enter the finals for the second successive time.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand are coming into the next match on the back of a wonderful win against the Lucknow Super Giants. The match between Lucknow and Mumbai saw Mumbai batting first and posting a challenging total of 182 on account of some useful contributions with the bat from Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (33). With 183 runs to defend, Mumbai’s uncapped player Akash Madhwal claimed a match-changing five-wicket haul that ended Lucknow’s innings. With this win, Mumbai ended Lucknow’s winning streak against them. Mumbai in their next game will try to carry on their winning form as they look to enter the finals of the IPL 2023.

GT vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Gujarat have faced Mumbai three times with Mumbai winning twice and Gujarat winning only once.

GT vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Match Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Ishan Kishan (MI)

Jason Behrendorff (MI)

Shubman Gill (GT)

Hardik Pandya (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

GT vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Match Mini Battles

Shubman Gill vs Piyush Chawla and Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan are two key mini battles to watch out for.

GT vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Venue and Match Timing

The GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Match will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, in Ahmedabad on May 26, 2023, Friday. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

GT vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Match on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Match in India.

GT vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Likely Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya©, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar

