'Sweet mangoes' was what the fans spoke about on Twitter while alluding to Naveen-ul-Haq as Lucknow Super Giants were knocked out of IPL 2023 with a defeat to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. Naveen had earlier professed his love for 'sweet mangoes', sharing pictures of having them while watching the MI vs RCB of this IPL season. Fans pointed out his clash with Virat Kohli that has been hogging the limelight for quite some time now. The LSG bowler had earlier shared an Instagram story right after RCB were knocked out of the tournament. Here are some reactions.

'Sweet Mangoes'

RCB and King Virat Kohli fans watching Gautam Gambhir & Naveen Ul Haq LSG getting thrashed in IPL Eliminator by Akash Madhwal and Mumbai Indians. Sweet Mangoes!#LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/5iAWzAuOBl — Md sarfaraz (@immrsarfaraz7) May 24, 2023

'For LSG and Naveen-ul-Haq'

Deja-Vu?

Naveen Ul Haq made fun of Virat when he scored the highest yet the team got knocked out. Today, he was the highest wicket taker from LSG's side & the team got eliminated#RCB #RohithSharma #ViratKohli𓃵 #MSDhoni𓃵 all the Best MI AND CSK pic.twitter.com/h388wMcgC3 — Yogesh (@Yogeshhs1411) May 24, 2023

'Happy Mangoes Time'

Kohli n RCB fans watching LSG getting smashed..Naveen-Ul-Haq, Gambhir reactions..Happy mangoes time boisssss...ab Ghar ja k khaloooo aram se.. #naveenulhaq #GautamGambhir #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/Qi1EMaS6Pi — Monu (@twitsportt) May 24, 2023

'Mango Trees for Dot Balls By Naveen-ul-Haq'

BCCI will plant mango trees for dot balls bowled by Naveen ul Haq. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 24, 2023

