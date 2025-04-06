The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) thrashed the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. It was a phenomenal performance by the one-time champion as they registered a hat-trick of victories in the IPL 2025. Sunrisers, on the other hand, suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in season 18. After suffering a crushing defeat, the Cummins-led side stayed at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings. The Gujarat-based franchise jumped to the second place in the points table. Mohammed Siraj Bowling Video Highlights: Watch Gujarat Titans Pacer Register Best Spell of Indian Premier League Career During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Talking about the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 152/8 in 20 overs after Gujarat Titans decided to bowl first. GT speedster Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell. Siraj recorded his best figures in the IPL. The right-arm speedster ended his four-over spell with 4/17. The 31-year-old took key wickets of SRH batters – Abhishek Sharma (18), Travis Head (8), Aniket Verma (18) and Simarjeet Singh (0). During the match, Siraj completed his 100 wickets in the IPL.

Siraj was well supported by Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore. Krishna and Kishore took two wickets apiece. A superb bowling performance restricted the hosts to a below-par total. With the bat, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 31 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen played a fighting knock of 27 runs. Captain Pat Cummins played an unbeaten knock of 22 runs. The rest of the batters failed to contribute with the bat. Mohammed Siraj Completes 100 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

While chasing, captain Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock of 61 runs off 43 deliveries, including nine boundaries. All-rounder Washington Sundar hammered 49 runs off 29 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. Sherfane Rutherford played a blistering unbeaten knock of 35 off 16 deliveries, including seven boundaries, as the one-time champion Gujarat crushed the Hyderabad-based franchise at their home by seven wickets.

The Pat Cummins-led SRH will play their next encounter against the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings at the very same stadium in Hyderabad on April 12. Shubman Gill's GT will host the 2008 champions, the Rajasthan Royals, in Ahmedabad on April 9.

