Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell during the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. The right-arm speedster registered his best bowling spell in his IPL career. The GT pacer took a four-wicket haul, which restricted SRH to 152-8 in 20 overs. Siraj took the key wickets of Abhishek Sharma (18), Travis Head (8), Aniket Verma (18), and Simarjeet Singh (0). During the match, Siraj also completed 100 wickets in the IPL. You can find Mohammed Siraj's bowling spell highlights here. Mohammed Siraj Completes 100 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Mohammed Siraj Register his Best Spell in IPL

Stunning Spell by Mohammed Siraj

4/17 - Brought the ⚡ to the game with his best figures in IPL 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wSSpX1strn — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 6, 2025

